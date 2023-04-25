Need for people’s courts

Why doesn’t our justice system focus on the massive backlog of 52,796 cases pending before the SC? While our honourable judiciary says it is protecting the constitution, it looks as if the courts and the whole system are protecting the constitutional rights of the ruling elite only. What about the rights of the teeming millions, guaranteed by the very same constitution? What about Article 25-A of the constitution which guarantees free education to every child from ages 5 to 16? The SC has never remained open on a late night or stood firm for months to ensure the education of more than 22 million out-of-school children in Pakistan is provided for.

In the past, different courts like anti-terrorism courts and bank courts have been formed to deal with specific issues in an expeditious manner. Now there is a desperate need to form people’s courts to fight for and protect the rights of the have-nots.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi