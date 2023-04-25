Change of mind

Where does our country stand today? If we compare today’s Pakistan with the Pakistan of the 1970s and 1980s, we will find that we have gone backwards, both in terms of our position in the world and the quality of life our people enjoy. The writ of the state has completely collapsed in many areas, to the extent that lawmakers are openly defying the orders of the Supreme Court and the constitution.

A certain mindset has taken root in the country that feels that laws, principles, ethics and precedent are all pesky nuisances that ought to be avoided if they can. What kind of example are those who imbibe this mindset setting for our future generations? We have to rethink and discard this frame of mind that is doing us no favours whatsoever.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi