Wasteful ways

One of the most common irrigation techniques in Pakistan is flood irrigation, also known as surface irrigation, where the surface layer of soil is flooded for irrigation purposes. This method of irrigation leads to a great wastage of water and other problems.

Keeping in view the acute shortage of water in the country due to climate change and population growth, it is suggested that our farmers should be educated in more modern and efficient irrigation techniques, such as drip irrigation.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad