Commodification

This refers to the letter ‘Schools for the rich’ (April 21, 2023) by Hubaida Mansoor. I want to inform the writer that education is now, unfortunately, a commercial commodity in Pakistan. The writer pointed out that the high fees of the private schools make them exclusively for the rich. This is the whole point, to take in as much money as possible, which excludes all but the well-off from the service being provided. Schools, along with hospitals, are now the fastest growing areas of commerce in our country. Both fields are highly profitable and in high demand. Most countries see these fields not as an opportunity to make money but to uplift their people. But not us.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi