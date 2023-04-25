EU sanctions Assad cousins over captagon drug trade

LUXEMBOURG: The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on cousins of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over the trafficking of stimulant drug captagon, a key source of income for the regime.

An AFP investigation in November found that Syria has become a narco state with the $10 billion industry in captagon dwarfing all other exports and funding both Assad and many of his enemies.

The latest move saw the EU follow Western allies, the United States and Britain, in imposing asset freezes and visa bans on Wasim Badi al-Assad and Samer Kamal al-Assad. “The trade in amphetamine has become a regime-led business model, enriching the inner circle of the regime and providing it with revenue that contributes to its ability to maintain its policies of repression against the civilian population,” the EU said. A third cousin of the president, Mudar Rifaat al-Assad, was also included on the blacklist, although no explicit reason was given.