Amnesty urges Lebanon to ‘immediately’ stop deporting Syrians

BEIRUT: Amnesty International on Monday called on Lebanon to “immediately stop forcibly deporting refugees back to Syria” after dozens were returned to the war-torn country amid growing anti-Syrian sentiment.

On Friday security officials and a humanitarian source said Lebanese authorities sent dozens of Syrians back to the country, despite warnings they faced grave danger there. The Syrian refugees “are at risk of torture or persecution at the hands of the Syrian government upon return”, Amnesty said on Monday, describing the situation as “alarming”.

The London-based rights group said the Syrians were expelled following raids on their homes in various parts of the country, adding that those who had “entered the country irregularly or held expired residency cards” were deported.

It cited the brother of one refugee as saying that the Lebanese armed forces drove them “directly to the border and handed them over to the Syrian army”. Hundreds of thousands of Syrians fled to neighbouring Lebanon after the country´s civil war began in 2011 with the brutal suppression of anti-regime protests.