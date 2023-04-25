Israel bombs targets in Syria near Golan Heights

BEIRUT: Israel´s army early on Monday shelled a position belonging to a pro-Iran group in southern Syria near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, a war monitor said, the second such bombardment in days.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said “Israeli ground forces” bombarded a location on the outskirts of Quneitra where fighters from the Syrian Resistance to Liberate the Golan are located, without reporting any casualties.

The Hizbullah-linked, Iran-backed group was formed to launch attacks in the Israeli-occupied zone. Syrian state media did not report the bombardment, but two local media outlets close to the government reported an “Israeli aggression” that targeted the outskirts of Quneitra.

The Israeli army had bombed positions in the Quneitra countryside on April 18, the Observatory said, targeting areas where Iran-linked groups are present, also without reporting any casualties.

Earlier this month, amid escalating violence in the region, Israel launched strikes on Syria after several rockets were fired from there and landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.