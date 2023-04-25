US sanctions Chinese men linked to North Korean hackers

WASHINGTON: The United States slapped sanctions on Monday on two Chinese men it said laundered money for North Korea´s notorious Lazarus Group, a hacking and cybercrime operation.

The US Treasury alleged that Wu Huihui and Cheng Hung Man worked from China and Hong Kong to launder virtual currencies stolen by Lazarus operatives through the international financial system, including through the US banking sector, for use by the North Korean government.

The Lazarus Group has been operating for more than a decade. It gained notoriety in 2014 when it allegedly hacked Sony Pictures Entertainment, releasing sensitive internal documents as revenge for “The Interview,” a satirical film that mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.