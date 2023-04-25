Kazakh ex-security chief jailed for 18 years over riots

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: The former head of Kazakhstan´s security service was on Monday found guilty of “high treason” and sentenced to 18 years in prison over the 2022 protests that rattled the Central Asian nation.

Protests originally over fuel prices erupted in January last year in the vast former Soviet republic. They were brutally crushed and 238 people died, according to the official toll.

Authorities present Karim Masimov, the head of the National Security Committee at the time, as the mastermind of a plot to overthrow President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the back of the protests. “Masimov K. was found guilty of high treason... violent seizure of power... and abuse of power,” a court statement read.