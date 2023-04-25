West ups sanctions on Revolutionary Guard

LONDON: The United States, Britain and the European Union toughened sanctions against Iran´s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday, citing alleged human rights violations by Tehran, which has responded in kind.

The Western measures add to ones already taken over Tehran´s hardline response to protests that rocked the Islamic republic since the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22. She had been arrested for an alleged breach of strict dress rules for women.

Iran later on Monday announced countermeasures, including financial sanctions and entry bans, targeting 21 EU and UK individuals and entities for “imposing and exacerbating cruel sanctions”.

The list published by Tehran´s foreign ministry includes European parliamentarians, former Dutch foreign minister Uri Rosenthal, the head of Britain´s Royal Navy Admiral Ben Key and Frank Haun, CEO of German arms manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

The Western sanctions have targeted what officials called a brutal crackdown against protests and demonstrations.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced Monday a travel ban and assets freeze on four individuals and the IRGC “in its entirety.” The US Treasury Department sanctioned four senior officials of Iran´s security forces.

Brussels added eight individuals including a hardline lawmaker, a regional IRGC commander and officials at its investment arm, to its sanctions list, as well as mobile operator Ariantel. The telecoms firm is accused of having helped authorities track down protesters.

Cleverly said the ban was made in coordination with the EU and the United States, which have ratcheted up curbs on Iran recently. US sanctions targeted four senior officials of the Law Enforcement Forces of Iran and IRGC, “the primary Iranian security forces responsible for the regime´s brutal suppression of the protests that broke out in September 2022” after Amini´s arrest and death.