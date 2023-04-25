Climate activists glue themselves to roads, stop Berlin traffic

BERLIN: Environmental activists glued themselves to the asphalt in dozens of street blockades across Berlin on Monday to demand the government do more to tackle climate change, an action condemned by Germany´s finance minister as “physical violence”.

“We no longer accept that the government has no plan to stop the destruction of the basis of our existence,” Carla Rochel, a spokeswoman for Last Generation, the group behind the protests, said in a statement.

The action was swiftly rejected by Chancellor Olaf Scholz´s government, with spokesman Steffen Hebestreit saying: “We do not support such forms of protest”. Around 200 arrests were made over the protests, Berlin´s regional interior minister Iris Spranger said on Twitter.

Campaigners launched their protests at the start of morning rush hour traffic. They glued themselves to the street surface, halting traffic across the Berlin, including on the city´s busy A100 motorway.

Police used a drill to dislodge one activist who was glued firmly to the ground, an AFP journalist saw, leaving the protestor with a slab of asphalt stuck to his hand. Around 500 officers were deployed to secure the streets and clear demonstrators from over 30 protest sites, a spokeswoman for the Berlin police said.