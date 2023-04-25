Spain exhumes remains of fascist party founder

MADRID: Experts were on Monday exhuming the remains of the founder of Spain´s fascist Falange party from a grandiose basilica, where the body of former dictator Francisco Franco once lay, ahead of their removal to a low-key family grave.

The operation comes six months after Spain passed the so-called democratic memory law which is designed to tackle the legacy of the 1936-39 civil war and the decades of dictatorship that followed.

Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera founded the Falange party in 1933, which became one of the pillars of Francisco Franco´s brutal regime, along with the military and Spain´s Roman Catholic Church.