Second cheetah brought from Africa dies in India

NEW DELHI: A cheetah brought from South Africa to India has died, wildlife officials said, the second such death within a month in a country where the big spotted cat was declared extinct seven decades ago.

So far, 12 cheetahs from South Africa and eight from Namibia have been brought to India after its top court ruled in 2020 that the species should be reintroduced. The male cheetah, named Uday, was found unwell in an enclosure in central India´s Kuno National Park and tranquilised for treatment, but died later in the day.