Mass exodus of foreigners as fighting rages in Sudan

KHARTOUM: Multiple nations pushed on Monday with frantic evacuations of their citizens from chaos-torn Sudan, where fighting raged for a 10th day between forces loyal to two rival generals.

As army and paramilitary forces again clashed in Khartoum and across the country, terrified Sudanese have endured acute shortages of water, food, medicines and fuel as well as power and internet blackouts, the UN said.

At least 427 people have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded, according to United Nations agencies, which also reported Sudanese civilians “fleeing areas affected by fighting, including to Chad, Egypt and South Sudan”.

“Morgues are full, corpses litter the streets” and overwhelmed hospitals often have to stop operations for security reasons, said Dr Attiya Abdallah, head of the doctors´ union. The United States and European, Middle Eastern, African and Asian nations have launched emergency missions to bring to safety their embassy staff and Sudan-based citizens by road, air and sea.

US special forces swooped in with Chinook helicopters Sunday to rescue diplomats and their dependents, while Britain launched a similar rescue mission involving more than 1,000 military personnel.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said more than 1,000 of the bloc´s citizens had been taken out during a “long and intense weekend” involving missions by France, Germany and other member nations.

With Khartoum international airport disabled after battles that left charred airplanes on the runways, many foreigners were airlifted out from smaller airstrips and taken to safety in countries including Djibouti and Jordan.

China said Monday it had “safely evacuated” a first group of citizens and would “try every means to protect the lives, properties and safety of 1,500 plus Chinese compatriots in Sudan”.

Long convoys of UN cars and buses have made their way from the capital, where gunfire and explosions have echoed through the streets, to Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, an arduous 850 kilometre (530 mile) road trip away.

“The war fell upon us all without warning,” a Lebanese evacuee told AFPTV upon his arrival by bus to Port Sudan. “The situation in Khartoum in very sad ... It´s destroyed. I left with this T-shirt and these pyjamas, all that I have with me after 17 years.”

Those Sudanese who can afford to are also fleeing Khartoum on crowded buses on the more than 900-km drive north to Egypt. Among the 800,000 South Sudanese refugees who previously fled civil war in their own country, some are chosing to return, with women and children crossing the border, UN refugee agency official Marie-Helene Verney said.

The fighting started on April 15 in the poverty-stricken African nation with a history of military coups, sparking fears of a deeper descent into bloodshed and a wider humanitarian crisis.

Across the capital city of five million, roaming army and paramilitary troops have fought ferocious street battles, with the sky often blackened by smoke from bombed buildings and torched shops. Life in war-torn Khartoum is “burdened with anxiety and exhaustion,” said resident Tagreed Abdin, an architect.