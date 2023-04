LAHORE: Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has heaped praised on Babar Azam for his talent, technique and temperament. Imran was talking in a talk show in Eid and his video went viral on social media, as the anchor asked Imran how he rated Babar.

Imran said that a batter needs to have talent, temperament and technique to become successful. He said Babar has all three traits, which would make him one of the greatest of all time and he may overtake all other batters.