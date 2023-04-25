Tareen Academy win 8th Corporate Cricket event

KARACHI: Tareen Academy defeated Umar Associates by 111 runs in the final of Maple Leaf Ramadan Corporate Cricket Tournament at DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy the other day.

Tareen Academy, who had remained unbeaten in the tournament, won the toss and scored 179 runs while batting first. Aamir Azmat hit three fours and three towering sixes in his innings of 44 not out. Nabi Gul hit 43 with two fours and three strong sixes. Mohammad Shehzad hit six fours in 40 runs. Anwar Ali dismissed two players.

In response, Umar Associates were bowled out for 69 runs. Khurram Manzoor scored 23 runs. Captain and man of the final Hasan Khan took four wickets. Ali Majid, Faisal Akram and Aminullah dismissed two players each.

Chief Guest Administrator DHA Karachi Brigadier Rai Asim Mustafa gave a cash award of Rs1 million to Hasan Khan along with the winners' trophy while Asad Shafiq received the runners up trophy and a cash award of Rs500,000.