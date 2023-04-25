British diplomat runs in support of TCF, records personal best

KARACHI: On a day when Kenyan athlete Kelvin Kiptum recorded the second fastest time in marathon history, a senior British diplomat ran his personal best at the London Marathon in a bid to raise funds for The Citizens Foundation (TCF).

Mike Nithavrianakis, who served as the British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, finished the iconic event in just under three hours and 15 minutes despite pouring rain. “It went unbelievably well,” Nithavrianakis told ‘The News’ on Monday. “I stuck with one of the pacers and finished in a good time. Its by far my best performance and should help me qualify for the Boston Marathon and other big races,” he added.

That would give Nithavrianakis, who is set to take over as British Ambassador to Somalia next month, more opportunities to raise funds for TCF. He has been raising funds for TCF by running at various marathons since 2021 and also competed in the Milan Half Marathon last month.

The Scotsman has raised over 6000 dollars by running the London Marathon and is hoping that more donations will come in in the near future. “There were many Pakistani runners as well as competitors of Pakistani descent at the London Marathon flying the Pakistani flag and raising awareness for various worthy cause. We are hoping that this will spur a further boost to running in Karachi and and elsewhere in Pakistan,” he said.