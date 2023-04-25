Sindh to send 425-member contingent for National Games

KARACHI: Sindh Olympic Association’s (SOA) secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput has said that a 425-member contingent from the province will feature in the 34th National Games slated to be held in Quetta from May 22-30.

As competitions in a handful of disciplines will be conducted well before the opening ceremony of the biennial spectacle so the Sindh contingent will proceed to Quetta in small groups and will return after featuring in their respective events.

“On paper everything is ready and in a few days the things will become clear. And when we get funds from the Sindh government we will manage everything,” Rajput told ‘The News’. “According to the schedule we have received from the organisers and the POA, hockey will be the first event which will begin from May 12,” he said.

“It is not possible to send the whole contingent at the same time as events are held in different dates. As hockey will begin on May 12 its team will move to Quetta on May 9. From then on, almost every day some teams will proceed to Quetta. And after playing their events they will return before May 20,” he said.

“After May 20 five to six teams will go to Quetta and they will return on May 28 or 30,” Rajput was quick to add. “As far as fund is concerned hopefully we will get it in a few days and we will then place the orders. We have told our parties to get ready and after getting the amount from the Sindh government we will be able to get ourselves ready within ten days. I hope Sindh will be able to feature in the Games in the most befitting way,” Rajput hoped.

“We also plan to convene the SOA Executive Committee meeting and will also hold our managers meeting and associations’ secretaries will also be invited for a meeting to brief them. We have prepared the departure schedule of all teams,” said Rajput.

“I am confident we will be able to follow the programme and schedule which has been given to us by the organisers. Balochistan has also convened a meeting of the stakeholders and inshaAllah I will attend it or I will nominate someone to attend that meeting. The POA is also going to meet in a few days,” Rajput said. SOA has overlooked four sports disciplines.

“Football is in control of the Normalisation Committee and I think some committees have also been formed and it is difficult to accommodate football in the 425-member Sindh contingent. We have deducted four disciplines, football, golf, handball and wrestling, as we cannot accommodate them in the 425-member contingent. We have made our contingent and we will put it before the SOA ExCo for approval,” Rajput said.