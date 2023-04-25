‘I’m not Nadal’s replacement,’ says Alcaraz

BARCELONA: Carlos Alcaraz insisted Sunday that he is not Rafael Nadal’s “replacement” as the teenager comfortably defended his Barcelona title, bolstering his bid to succeed his compatriot as French Open champion.

The 19-year-old brushed aside Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to add the Barcelona trophy to wins in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells in 2023. He now has nine career titles.

With 14-time French Open champion Nadal sidelined since January with a hip injury and world number one and two-time Roland Garros winner Novak Djokovic struggling with an elbow problem, Alcaraz reinforced his credentials as a major contender to add the clay-court Grand Slam title to the US Open he captured last year.

However, he was quick to dampen speculation that he is the French Open champion-in-waiting, just five weeks out from the second major of the year in Paris. “I don’t want to be anyone’s replacement,” said world number two Alcaraz when confronted with his status as heir apparent to Nadal who turns 37 in June.

Nadal hasn’t played since his second round exit at the Australian Open and has missed Masters events at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo as well as sitting out Barcelona for a second successive year.

“In the two years that Rafa hasn’t been here, I’ve been lucky or, let’s say, I’ve won the title,” said Alcaraz who defended his Barcelona title without dropping a set.

His win on Sunday was his fourth in four meetings against fifth-ranked Tsitsipas. “I’ve always wanted to play against the best, it’s a shame that we haven’t been able to enjoy Rafa these last two years,” added Alcaraz. “Let’s hope he continues to play for a long time and that we can enjoy his tennis, but obviously we are not here to take over from anyone, but to build our own history.”