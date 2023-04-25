PCB committee gets two-month extension

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister using his powers as the Patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended the tenure of the Management Committee for two more months, meaning that the Committee will continue to work till June 21, 2023.

The mandate of the PCB Management Committee headed by Najam Sethi was to expire on April 22. The Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) had requested for Committee’s extension for another two to four weeks.

However, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif extended the period for two more months. “The period has been extended to ensure the effective discharge of their assigned responsibilities and completion of the allied matters as entrusted by the Ministry vide letter dated 20 April. The extension has been given from April 22, 2023, to June 21, 2023,” the Ministry’s notification says.

An internal order dated April 20 forwarded to the PM said: “It is submitted that Federal Government constituted a Management Committee to manage the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Subsequently, a Summary to the Prime Minister dated 13”' April 2023 was sent to Prime Minister's Office for the nomination of two members of the Board of Governor of PCB, in his capacity as Patron, under Article 10(1)(d) of the PCB Constitution.

The response to the Summary is still awaited. It is stated that the tenure of the Management Committee will expire on 21” April 2023. Meanwhile, PCB has also been directed to submit a comprehensive report of activities so far made under the supervision of the Management Committee, after the revival of PCB's Constitution 2014 from 22.12.2022 to 20.04.2023 Given these developments, as referred vide para 3 & 4 above, the opinion of the Ministry of IPC is as follows.

The tenure of the Management Committee may be considered for extension for two to four weeks (maximum), w.e.f. 22.04.2023 to materialize the outcomes of actions, as referred above, for smooth functioning of ongoing activities in PCB. It is also requested that the outcome of the Summary to the Prime Minister/Patron PCB, dated 13”' April 2023, may please be conveyed for early resolution of the matter.”