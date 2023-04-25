Balbirnie helps Ireland bounce back in SL Test

GALLE: A career-best 95 by Andy Balbirnie helped Ireland reach a strong 319 for four at stumps on day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Monday.

In a strong comeback after a heavy innings defeat in the first Test, at the close of play Ireland´s Lorcan Tucker was unbeaten on 78 and Curtis Campher was not out 27. Having made three changes, Ireland began nervously as Peter Moor departed for five and Sri Lanka´s first Test hero Prabath Jayasuriya removed James McCollum for 10.

But captain Balbirnie held firm in hot and humid conditions, grinding out a 115-run partnership with the returning Paul Stirling after Harry Tector fell to Jayasuriya for 18. It was the highest partnership for Ireland in their brief Test history – this is only their sixth match – surpassing a 114-run stand from their inaugural Test in 2018.

But Balbirnie missed out on the chance to become only the third Irishman to score a Test century, caught after a wild paddle sweep off Kusal Mendis for 95, beating his previous best of 82. “I would have loved to score a hundred but I am not disappointed as in I was able to put the team in a very good position,” Balbirnie told reporters.

“As a young Test playing nation, we are very pleased with what we have achieved today and we need to seize the moments from here on,” he added. “It was a remarkable fightback by the boys after the first Test.”

Stirling, who had missed the first Test, showed his experience punishing loose balls as he reached his maiden half-century in Test cricket off 64 balls. But his promising knock was cut short when he had to retire hurt with cramps. His 74 came off 133 balls with six fours and three sixes.

Tucker was caught bat-pad by Mendis off Jayasuriya but the appeal was turned down and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne chose not to review. Ireland have already made their second-highest total in Test cricket, behind the 339 all out against Pakistan in 2018.

Sri Lanka spin bowling coach Piyal Wijetunga felt his side´s spinners could have done better. “It is a flat wicket but we could have been lot more disciplined with our effort,” he said. “Ramesh Mendis in particular has been playing for a while now but keeps repeating the same mistake.”

Ireland are yet to win a game in the five-day format since obtaining Test status in 2017, losing all five of their outings so far including to Bangladesh in early April.

Ireland won the toss

Ireland first innings

McCollum c Samarawickrama 10

Moor lbw b A. Fernando 5

Balbirnie (c) c Silva b Mendis 95

Tector c Chandimal b Jayasuriya 18

Paul Stirling retired hurt 74

Lorcan Tucker not out 78

Curtis Campher not out 27

Extras: (b4, lb7, nb1) 12

Total: overs 90 319

Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Moor), 2-43 (McCollum), 3-89 (Tector), 4-232 (Balbirnie).

Bowling: Vishwa Fernando 15-1-68-0, Asitha Fernando 13-2-46-1, Prabath Jayasuriya 32-7-95-2, Ramesh Mendis 19-2-84-1 (nb1) Dhananjaya de Silva 11-4-15-0.

To bat: Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys and Ben White.

Sri Lanka Team: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando and Asitha Fernando.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Kumar Dharmasena