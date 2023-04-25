PDM leaders to be in capital during Punjab polls case in SC

ISLAMABAD: The PDM top leadership will be in the federal capital during the hearing of suo motu case in the Supreme Court concerning the elections in Punjab.

JUI chief Fazlur Rehman has decided to hold continuous huddle of the PDM as long the apex court keeps hearing the case till its adjudication. The JUI has also asked its workers to stand by for a call to dash to the federal capital if required for show of people’s strength.

Highly connected sources told The News Monday evening that Fazl, who was personally in contact with the leaders of all component parties of PDM and parties of the ruling alliance, was reaching Islamabad on Tuesday (today) two day ahead of resumption of the Punjab Assembly election case.

He will head the party consultation starting tomorrow (Wednesday). The JUI leadership will take stock of the overall political and judicial situation and devise the counter strategy to deal with the threat of PTI Chairman Imran Khan for coming on roads if the polls for the provincial assembly of Punjab weren’t held on May 14.

It is likely that Fazl will throw a challenge to Imran to come on roads and launch any protest to get interpretation of the Constitution of his own choice. The federal cabinet that would be meeting tomorrow with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in chair would also discuss the political situation, especially of cases in the apex court.

Fazl will have a brainstorming session with the prime minister before the meeting. A meeting of the leaders of the ruling alliance has also been slated for the same day, the sources said.

Political observers are of view that the session of the National Assembly would be resuming tomorrow where fresh legislation would be undertaken with regard to reformation of judicial system on required basis. The national legislature would continue with its session till the crisis like situation is over.

PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are also reaching Islamabad tomorrow, the sources said. Some PTI stalwarts will also be reaching the federal capital under the instructions of party chief for attending the Supreme Court hearing.