No logic behind talks with Imran: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazalur Rehman Sunday reiterated that they wanted PTI Chief Imran Khan out of politics but the Supreme Court was bringing him back into the political arena.

Addressing the media at Dera Ismail Khan, he said, “We do not agree with the philosophy and reasoning of talks with Imran Khan who has ruined the national economy. Why the government should bow down to the PTI chief and hold talks with someone who bankrupted the country,” he argued.

Fazl said he stood by every word he had uttered against the Supreme Court in his previous press conference. He said the JUIF had an old stance that there should be no dialogue with the PTI chief. “It is surprising that an election in 90 days is a requirement of the Constitution but if Imran is satisfied, then there is no problem,” he added.

“The Supreme Court rather than uniting itself is pressurising politicians to unite,” he added. The PDM president also asked the Supreme Court not to disrespect the parliament’s resolution on funds for Punjab elections. He urged politicians to tell the Supreme Court respectfully that they trusted it. “It is a matter of concern and shock that the Supreme Court is completely divided today.”

He also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to show any weakness in the court. Meanwhile, Fazlur Rehman has called an emergency meeting of his party’s central committee on April 26.

According to JUIF spokesman Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, the primary focus of the meeting would be a detailed consideration of the current political situation, specifically the judicial crisis. The meeting aims to determine the party’s position in light of the current situation in the country.

In addition, law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged districts will also be discussed. The meeting will also plan for upcoming national and provincial assembly elections. Furthermore, the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor will be remembered and the circumstances surrounding his death would be critically examined.

The meeting, which will be important in shaping the future direction of the party, will be closely watched by political analysts, and the outcome is expected to have far-reaching implications for the country’s political landscape.