PPP wants election on time: Gilani

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has said the country is strong because of the Constitution.

Talking to journalists, he said the PPP wanted to hold elections on time. “All political parties should sit together to decide a date,” he added. Gilani said the PPP would not make an election alliance with any party in the next elections. He said the security institutions had told the parliament that the situation was not favourable for polls.