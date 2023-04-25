Elahi links talks’ success to NA dissolution

LALAMUSA: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, along with former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi’s son Rasikh Elahi held a meeting with various political leaders of the PMLQ in his hometown of Gujrat the other day.

During the meeting, Pervaiz Elahi expressed concern over the expiration of the Supreme Court’s negotiation deadline and accused the government of running a systematic campaign against the court while using negotiations as a delaying tactic.

He said that dissolving the National Assembly is necessary for successful negotiations, and the government’s lack of action in this regard shows its insincerity about holding elections on a certain date.

Pervaiz Elahi also claimed that the PMLN is facing difficulty finding candidates for the upcoming elections in Punjab and is resorting to a boycott to save face, which is an admission of its defeat.