Five years on, trans enrolment plan yet to get off the ground

ISLAMABAD, April 20, 2023: Even five years after getting off the drawing board, plans of Islamabad’s school regulator to enrol trans-children for their mainstreaming are heading nowhere as no such admission has been reported ever since.

In 2018, the Federal Directorate of Education directed all government schools and colleges it oversees in the Islamabad Capital Territory to provide third genders with an “equal enrolment opportunity without refusal and a dignified learning environment” by making other students and teachers aware of their rights, according to officials.

They, however, said not a single transgender person had so far not availed himself or herself of free in-person learning at educational institutions up to grade 12.Officials told ‘The News’ that the project failed to get off the ground just because the FDE neither publicised it nor did it rope in transgender leaders and rights activists for its execution.

“It’s an excellent idea [to mainstream trans] but got nowhere because things weren’t planned and executed well,” an official at the directorate said on condition of anonymity.

According to him, the trans-persons’ enrolment was the brainchild of an FDE director-general, Hasnat Qureshi, following the May 2018 legislation by parliament to criminalise “denial of, or discontinuation of, or unfair treatment” of third genders in schools as well as workplaces, public transport and health centres.

However, Mr. Qureshi’s transfer in the next few weeks turned out to be a blow to the unprecedented initiative as none of his successors pursued it. The FDE would set enrolment targets for its schools and colleges at the start of academic years but never formulated an explicit policy for the learning of trans-persons on campus along with other students showing its disinterest in helping these castaways receive formal education - a means to address their social exclusion.

The FDE rules allow only Islamabad residents as well as the children of federal government employees living in Rawalpindi and adjoining areas to get into the capital™s government schools and colleges. However, enrolment of a third-gender student has never been reported.

According to the 2017 population census, Islamabad’s around 150 residents are trans. However, experts insist that the actual number is far higher than the government reported.

Abandoned by their families and marginalised by society, trans-persons generally live in isolated communities, don’t go to school for formal education, and make ends meet by singing, dancing, begging, or working as prostitutes.

Trans-woman Ayesha told ‘The News’ that she and other members of her community had never heard about the FDE’s plans for their in-person education.“If authorities don’t take stakeholders on board on matters related to them, even goods initiatives will go to waste and that’s what happened to the trans enrolment project,” she said.

Ayesha said if the FDE maintained an attitude of high seriousness and engaged her community, most of its members would get into schools.Though transgender people were respected in ancient India for being extremely loyal and trustworthy and that they held key court positions and administrative roles during the Mughal era, they have been facing the challenge of survival since colonial times, according to history teacher Khalid Mehmood.

“It’ll take a long time for us to change our mentality towards transgender persons,” he said.He regretted that the educational institutions, especially those operating in the public sector, didn’t have a climate conducive to trans learning.

A teacher at the Islamabad College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2 said though there™s no bar on the enrolment of transgender persons, Islamabad’s schools and colleges never had a third-gender student on record.

She claimed that the FDE didn’t talk about the transgender kids’ admission to schools fearing a “backlash” from conservative segments of society, including parents, who were unwilling to accept them as normal persons.

Educationist Professor Tahir Mahmood said the trans enrolment initiative would continue failing until authorities acted in line with ground realities and ensured that schools are sensitive to the needs of transgender kids.

He called for the training of teachers and students on how to take care of transgender students.Former FDE DG Hasnat Qureshi said he embarked on trans enrolment considering formal education to be the game changer in the mainstreaming of third genders but had no idea of its current status.

“I still believe that the way to social inclusion and development of trans-persons is through formal learning,” he said.When contacted, FDE director (academics) Riffat Jabeen said the directorate’s role in the admission of transgender kids to schools was limited to the issuance of its notification.She said it was the job of the federal education ministry to come up with a policy on trans enrolment before creating public awareness of it.