No Eid joy for families of over 125 victims of enforced disappearance

KARACHI: This Eid, like the eight that came before it, will bring no joy to Uzma Shahzadi, a hapless mother who has been putting up a legal fight for the recovery of her two missing sons, but in vain.

Shahzadi's case is one out of over 125 pending petitions of citizens who have approached the Sindh High Court, seeking to know about the whereabouts of their loved ones, who have become victims of enforced disappearance over the past several years, but their whereabouts are still untraced.

All petitions pertain to the enforced disappearance of citizens, including activists of political, religious and nationalist parties, having alleged links with banned militant and sectarian outfits. Shahzadi approached the high court for the recovery of her two sons, Maaz Ahmed and Talha Ahmed, after they had gone missing on April 6, 2014. After several court hearings and sessions of joint investigation teams and the provincial task force, the two brothers™ case was declared as a case of enforced disappearance.

According to details of the pending cases of missing persons in the SHC prepared in compliance with court orders, one case of Abdul Haleem has been pending since July 2011 with regard to the disappearance of his daughter, and despite several court directions, no progress has been made. Similar, the cases of Hasti Gul, Jameela Khatoon and Riaz Ahmed Siddiqui for ascertaining the whereabouts of their loved ones have been pending since 2013.

The record of the undecided petitions shows that the cases of petitioners Mohammad Hanif, Soona Khatoon, Gohar Rehman and Mohammad Nawaz have been pending since 2014 and still no clue has been found with regard to the whereabouts of their family members. Thirteen other petitioners -- Mohammad Iqbal, Asma Nadeem, Sagheer un Nisa, Samina Bibi, Rehana Anjum, Nusrat Ara, Urooj Saqib, Mustafa Ali, Mohammad Saleem, Sher Mohammad Khan, Giyasuddin, Fouzia Sultan, Ahmed Zada and Ms Sitara “ have also been waiting for justice since 2015.

The record further shows that the cases of Arifa Begum, Naz Bibi, Faqeer Badshah, Rukhsana Begum, Anisur Rehman, Rasheeda Begum, Najma Tahir and Noor Kamal have been pending since 2016, and despite several joint investigation teams and provincial task forces sessions, the fate of the missing persons has not yet been decided.Similarly, as many as nine petitions of missing persons have been pending since 2017, five petitions since 2018, three petitions since 2019, four petitions since 2020 and eight petitions since 2021. Despite several hearings and submission of progress reports filed by investigation officers, chances of missing persons returning home look slim.

The record shows that 30 cases of missing persons have been pending since 2022, and over 50 petitions have been filed in the Sindh High Court this year so far. In these cases, directions have been issued by the court to police and other law enforcement agencies to ascertain the whereabouts of missing persons, but no progress has been made.

The high court observed in its recent hearings that police had failed to collect reports from internment centres, and despite several joint investigation team sessions, no clue had been found to the whereabouts of those missing.It directed the Sindh inspector general of police as well as the home secretary to take steps for collecting reports from the internment centres of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SHC also directed the defence and interior ministries to collect reports from the internment centres and present them before it. It told the police chief and the home secretary to file specific responses regarding why reports were not being collected from the internment centres, which had caused delays in the investigations.

The high court had also directed the Sindh government to consider a request in a provincial task force meeting for the payment of compensation to the families of missing persons whose cases had been declared as those of enforced disappearances. The home department had also proposed Rs500,000 in compensation to the families of missing persons to provide them financial assistance in view of their plight and court orders.