Amid steep rise in street crime in Karachi, conviction rate remains abysmally low

While there has been an alarming rise in incidence of street crimes, the rate of conviction in cases of armed robberies remains abysmally poor. Of the 1,173 cases decided by Karachi's district courts in 2022, a mere 96 cases resulted in conviction, according to official statistics.

The overall conviction rate stood as low as 8.18 per cent while the acquittal rate as high as 91.82 per cent.Central district courts decided 53 cases, with accused in seven of them convicted while those in 46 were acquitted. South courts disposed of 11 cases, with just one conviction and ten acquittals.

East district courts decided 395 cases, of which only 37 saw convictions while 358 acquittals. West courts disposed of 142 cases, with accused in ten of them convicted while those in 132 cases were acquitted. Malir courts decided as many as 572 cases, with 41 convictions and 531 acquittals. Around 2,941 cases were pending disposal as of December 2022.

A combination of factors, including police incompetence, faulty investigation and poor prosecution, are to blame for the low conviction rate, according to legal experts. They said poor investigation, inordinate delay in filing of challans, incompetent and untrained investigation officers lead to acquittal of accused in most cases.

œNegligence and lack of proper investigation by incompetent and untrained police officers are the main reasons for the poor conviction rate, senior lawyer Shaukat Hayat said while talking to The News. Police officers also take bribe to free accused, he added.

Karachi Bar Association (KBA) president Amir Saleem said that the flawed investigation system was one of the major reasons for street criminals getting scot-free. 'The police patronise street crimes, due to which they leave loopholes in investigation allowing accused to walk free,' he opined. He said 'incompetent' prosecutors also shared the blame for the low conviction rate.

Senior police officer Abid Hussain Qaimkhani, however, highlighted that three major stakeholders of the criminal justice system, including the police, prosecution and judiciary, were equally responsible for the sorry state of affairs. Lacuna in investigation, witness turning hostile, and lengthy trial are major issues due to which criminals manage to escape from punishment, he said, adding that investigation officers have to be honest and God-fearing men who can perform their duty to the best of their ability.

Courts have repeatedly observed that even powerful people and elites are reluctant to testify against offenders in routine criminal cases due to the prevailing law and order situation in the city.

'Courts do not operate in vacuum and have to take into consideration the overall circumstances prevailing in our society. Even strong persons are reluctant to come forward for giving evidence in routine criminal cases,' a judge observed last month deciding a case.

'In heinous cases of robbery, murder and police encounter, the people of the area would rather prefer to let the culprits go unpunished then to appear in court to testify against them. In the prevailing circumstances, no private person, even neighbours, are willing to act as witnesses in criminal cases.'

The legal experts said people are scared to testify against criminals due to lack of safety and trust in the police because they believe that offenders will manage to get bail or released due to complications in the criminal justice system or police connivance. They said the menace of street crimes could not be eradicated without improving the conviction rate.