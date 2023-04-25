Restoration of economy govt’s top priority: Punjab governor

ISLAMABAD: Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that restoration of economy and its stability should be top and the government is putting up tireless efforts for achieving the target.

The governor was talking to PMLN leader Nasir Butt who is close associate of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who met him in Governor House Lahore after returning from London where he spent more than three years in exile.

He left the country after persecution by the ousted PTI government. He played important role in recording confession of former judge of the special court that handed sentence to Nawaz Sharif.

He confessed that Nawaz Sharif was innocent and he sentenced him under pressure. The governor welcomed Nasir Butt upon his returning and paid tribute to his services for the country and PMLN. Engineer Balighur Rehman also discussed with party position in Rawalpindi and adjoining areas. He eulogized Butt’s efforts to develop harmony among ranks of the party.

Nasir Butt thanked the governor and expressed hope that PMLN would take the country out of the quagmire under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.