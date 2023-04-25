 
Tuesday April 25, 2023
Former BA speaker passes away

By APP
April 25, 2023

QUETTA: Former Balochistan Assembly speaker Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa passed away on Sunday. He had been suffering from lung cancer for a long time. He died at a private hospital in Karachi. His body will be brought from Karachi to his native town Sahabatpur and the burial will be held in Hayridin.