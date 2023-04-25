Former BA speaker passes away

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has said the country is strong because of the Constitution.Talking to...
LALAMUSA: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, along with former federal minister...
ISLAMABAD, April 20, 2023: Even five years after getting off the drawing board, plans of Islamabad’s school...
KARACHI: This Eid, like the eight that came before it, will bring no joy to Uzma Shahzadi, a hapless mother who has...
KARACHI: The first quarter of the year 2023 has been disappointing for Pakistan's startup funding. According to a...
While there has been an alarming rise in incidence of street crimes, the rate of conviction in cases of armed...