Ex-intelligence officer, cop martyred in Lakki attacks

LAKKI MARWAT: A retired intelligence officer and a police official were martyred in separate attacks in Lakki City , official sources said on Monday. They said that two armed men forced their entry into the hujra (male guest house) of Col (Retd) Muqarrab Khan Marwat in Khoidadkhel.

One of the accused aimed his gun at the guests and relatives of the victim warning them not to move while the other opened indiscriminate fire on the officer, leaving him martyred on the spot. The sources said that after committing the murder, the attacker fled the scene on their bike parked outside the hujra.

Following the incident, a ‘chagha’ party also chased the attackers but they could not succeed to find them.

The police launched an investigation after registering the case on the complaint of the slain officer’s brother, Muhammad Alam Khan who stated that the family had no enmity. He told the police that the accused had beards and long hair. Muqarrab Khan Marwat had served in an intelligence agency. His funeral prayer was offered at Lakki Marwat at 8:30 am. The body was shifted to DHA in Islamabad for burial as the family lives there.

Meanwhile, two alleged terrorists were killed and a cop embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department and police at Paharkhel Thall village on Monday. The alleged terrorists who were killed were identified as Anwar and Nauman, residents of Paharkhel Thall. Officials said the slain men belonged to banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.