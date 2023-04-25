Punjab polls in 16 days impossible: Sana

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says it is not possible to hold the elections in Punjab in the next 16 days nor was it in the country’s interest in the current situation. He was speaking to reporters at his central office here after offering the Eid prayers.

Sana said the constitutional and legal basis of some decisions made by the judiciary was not stable. “This is happening for the first time that the Parliament has made a law and the court has issued an injunction against the law before it comes into force.” The minister said the Parliament had rejected the bill seeking funds for the elections and in this situation, the government was not authorized to pay Rs21 billion.

He said if all the political parties sat together to get the country out of the current political, constitutional, and economic crisis, the problems would be solved, but if the Supreme Court gave a deadline then it would not be appropriate. He said the principled position of PMLN was that the elections to the national and all provincial assemblies across the country should be held the same day under the caretaker setup in the light of the Constitution and law.

He said if the elections were held only in Punjab and one party got a clear majority, then it would impact other elections, which would create complaints in the provinces and the center. He demanded that the Supreme Court took immediate suo motu notice of the alleged audio of conversation between the female relatives of two prominent figures that went viral on the social media.

He said if the housewives allegedly incited the party people to betray and hold such alleged controversial talks, there would be repercussions. He further said if the audio leak of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi (in which he was allegedly talking to a judge) had been investigated and action taken against those responsible, this kind of practice would not have been repeated.