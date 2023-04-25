LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Lasbella, Mithi, Chhor and Turbat where mercury reached at 41°C, while in Lahore, it was 34.5°C and minimum was 18.4°C.