Woman injured in Landhi fire dies at hospital

A woman who had suffered injuries in a fire in Landhi’s Majeed Colony on Friday died during treatment on Monday. Her husband, who was also injured in the incident, is still under treatment.

On April 21, a fire had broken out at a house in Majeed Colony in the Landhi area, and it was extinguished by the residents of the locality. A couple had suffered burn injuries in the incident.

Identified as 35-year-old Umar, son of Ishaq, and 30-year-old Tania, the couple were taken to the burns ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where the wife breathed her last on Monday. The body of the deceased has been moved to the Edhi mortuary in Korangi.