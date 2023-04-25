Surjani cops suspended for ‘taking Eidi from land grabbers’

Officials of the Surjani Town police station have been suspended after a video showing them “collecting Eidi from land grabbers” went viral on social media.

According to details, four police vans of the Surjani Town police station and Madadgar 15 had gone to “collect Eidi from people connected with the land mafia” in Surjani Town. The video of the incident started circulating on social media, following which senior officials suspended all the police officials of the Surjani Town police station.

The video of the policemen “receiving Eidi from the camp of the land mafia’s Akbar Chandio” in Surjani Town spread like wildfire on the internet. Later, the West Zone SSP suspended all the cops present on the site. A letter was also sent to senior Madadgar 15 officials so they could take action against their cops involved in the incident.