Police high-ups put on notice over plea seeking investigation into honour killing

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has recently issued notices to the Larkana DIG and additional Sukkur IG to file comments on a petition seeking constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate an honour killing case.

Petitioner Noor had Bibi submitted in the petition that her son Ali Ahmed Brohi had been brutally murdered by his maternal uncle Khan Mohammad and others after having him declared as ‘Karo’. She submitted that one of the suspects, Abdul Rasool, had leveled false allegations of ‘Karo-Kari’ against her son and his daughter but the matter was resolved after talks.

She submitted that later the maternal uncle of Brohi took him to clear before his father Haji Ali Sher the ‘Karo-Kari’ allegation and since then he had not returned home. She submitted that the suspects later demanded Rs,50,000 for her son’s return and later demanded that some properties be transferred in their name or else they would kill Brohi.

She submitted that the suspects did not return Brohi even though their demands were met. They later admitted in a Jirga that they had killed Brohi and threw his body into the Rohri Canal.

She submitted that the Jirga had ordered the accused persons to pay Rs5 million as compensation to the family of the deceased person which she did not accept as she also demanded death for the accused.

She submitted that the police were not registering an FIR as the body of her son had not been found yet. A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha after hearing of the petition issued notices to the Larkana DIG and Sukkur AIG and directed them to appear in person along with the progress report. The court also issued notices to the accused Khan Mohammad, Saifullah, Abdul Rasool and Abdul Aziz for the next hearing.