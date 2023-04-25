Two men commit suicide during Eid

Two men committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling in separate localities in Karachi. One incident took place in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood and the other in Hijrat Colony.

According to details, the body of a man was found in a residential flat in Block 14 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar. SHO Adeel Afzal said the deceased was identified as 42-year-old Muhammad Hussain, son of Zahid Hussain.

The officer said the man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling, adding that the man had been seeing a psychiatrist. Officials handed over the body of the deceased to his family after completing the legal formalities.

Similarly, on Saturday, the first day of Eidul Fitr, a young man’s body was found in a house in Hijrat Colony, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station. On receiving information, police reached the spot and took the body to the hospital. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Khayalzada, son of Gul. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the man’s suicide.