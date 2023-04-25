Six injured in blast at bakery company office in Korangi

At least six persons were injured in an explosion on Monday at a bakery-item manufacturing company near Bilal Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial Area.

Korangi Industrial Area SHO Aurangzeb Khattak said that initially it had been reported that the explosion was caused by a cylinder explosion, but investigations later revealed that the roof of the office collapsed due to some reason.

In response to a question, he said that there was no fire in the company and initial investigations suggested that gas emitted from the compressor of the air conditioner caused pressure that resulted in the roof collapse.

The SHO stated that six people, including a security guard, were injured in the incident, who were shifted to the Civil Hospital burns ward. Rescue officials said the injured persons were identified as Mushtaq, 25, Naeem, 30, Mata, 20, Bashir, 30, and Qasim, 35.