Protest held against SSWMB for ‘exploiting’ sanitation workers

Justice for Voiceless, a non-governmental organisation, held a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club on Monday to protest against the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and the province’s municipal committees for “cruelly exploiting underpaid sanitation workers”.

The protest highlighted the “silence and complicity” of government organisations, politicians, human resource organisations, human resource ministries, labour departments, and the Chinese and Turk companies that come together in Pakistan’s “largest modern-day slavery racket”.

Justice for Voiceless is a group of volunteer citizens working for the past many years to put an end to inhumane working conditions of sanitary workers. On Monday they protested against the “illegal” wages, and “denial” of social security and EOBI to contractual sanitary workers in Pakistan.

The protesters claimed that these violations are at their peak in the SSWMB and the municipal committees, where thousands of sanitary workers are paid as little as Rs13,000 to Rs15,000 per month.

They also claimed that a recent survey indicated an estimated 20 per cent of all sanitary workers are below the age of 16, making child labour an officially approved practice of the state of Pakistan.

Zahid Farooq, one of the members of the NGO, said that the provincial government has fixed the minimum wage at Rs25,000, but “sanitary workers are not paid more than Rs15,000, and a few of them are even paid Rs12,000”.

Officially, he claimed, they have to be paid Rs950 per day, but they receive Rs550 to Rs600 per day, and the middlemen keep the rest of the amount. He claimed that sanitary workers are not even enrolled, and stressed on the enrolment of all sanitary workers and the abolishment of child labour. “They must be enrolled and have identity cards.”

He said that the provincial minister for labour has announced increasing the labour of skilled workers to Rs36,000, “but the problem is that these sanitary workers do not get this amount”.

Farooq said that the SSWMB and the provincial government need to ensure that sanitary workers get the minimum wage as per the rule. He said that the family members of the deceased sanitary workers should also be compensated.

No sanitary worker has been recruited since 1994, he claimed, while the new workers have been contracted on a daily-wage basis with no perks and no dignity.