In letter to CJP, Haleem Adil alleges PPP leadership has planned his murder

The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had in a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan and chief justice of the Sindh High Court has said that he feels threat to his life from leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Sindh government and its blue-eyed officers.

In the letter, the opposition leader said there were no hopes of justice from any institution of Pakistan. He added that he had been receiving threats since the day he became the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly. He alleged that the PPP leadership had been trying to harm his life and they also filed ‘fake cases’ against him.

He maintained that the PPP leadership wanted to silence him and planned multiple attacks on him in Ghotki, Nawabshah, Umerkot and Karachi.

Sheikh wrote that once he was arrested, a snake was left in his barrack with the intention to kill him. He added that he was also attacked in the central prison during his judicial custody by some prisoners.

He alleged that last year, the son of one of his family friends was arrested and he was told that there were direct orders from PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to harm his life. The opposition leader said that despite so many attacks, he was not being provided any security by the Sindh police. He added that first the Rangers security was withdrawn and then the police security.

He wrote that the removal of police security showed the evil intentions of the provincial government. Sheikh said that he had received messages from his sources that after failure of all tactics, once again a conspiracy was made at Bilawal House for killing him and DIG Farrukh Bashir and his party had received orders in this regard from the chief minister.

The PTI leader wrote in the letter that if something happened to him, the responsibility would be on former president Zardari, his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, DIG Bashir and his party.