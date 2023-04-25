Interviews of Imran Khan his own charge sheet, says Sharjeel

Televised interviews of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan have proved to be a charge sheet against himself.

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said this in a statement issued on Monday.

He said the claim that the provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been dissolved at the advice of former chief of army staff Gen (retired) Qamar Jawed Bajwa proved that the politics of the PTI chairman was based on 100 per cent lies.

He recalled that before the dissolution of the provincial government of his party in the two provinces, Khan had launched a heinous propaganda campaign against the former army chief holding him responsible for his ouster from power.

“All these statements show that Imran Khan has been fooling the entire nation as his claims are not trustworthy,” Memon said. The information minister alleged that the PTI chairman had developed mental health problems and his only objective was to harm Pakistan. He appealed to the followers of the PTI to realise the situation and get rid of their leader.