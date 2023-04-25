Two children among 10 people injured during Eidul Fitr

Two children among 10 people were injured during the Eidul Fitr holidays in two incidents in Karachi. The incident involving children took place in Bhains Colony, and it was followed by a protest on the National Highway, while the other incident took place in Hyderi.

Two children were injured while playing with toy pistols on the first day of Eid in Bhains Colony, which falls in the Sukhan police station’s jurisdiction. The incident was followed by a clash when the adults got involved, turning the area into a battleground.

Around five people were injured as they used wooden sticks and iron rods to attack each other. On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

After some time, a large number of people gathered on the National Highway to hold a protest, causing the movement of traffic on the highway to remain suspended. The protesters claimed that the police were supporting their rival group. On being informed about the incident, senior police officers arrived on the scene and made assurances of doing justice, following which the protesters dispersed and traffic movement was restored.

Three stabbed

In another incident, three people were injured by stabbing in the jurisdiction of the Hyderi Market police station. According to details, people involved in a quarrel outside a house located near Saifi Masjid in North Nazimabad took out knives to attack each other.

Twenty-four-year-old Muhammad, son of Abdul Hameed, Shahid, son of Mureed Hussain, and Khadim Hussain, son of Malik Bashir, were injured by stabbing during the quarrel. They were take to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to police, the fight took place over a family dispute, Officials said they have arrested two people, adding that further investigation into the incident is under way.