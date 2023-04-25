PPP puts off Sindh-wide protests for elections on same day

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro. — Twitter/Files

The Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday postponed its plan to hold protest demonstrations throughout the province today (Tuesday) to press its demand for holding general elections throughout the country on the same day.

A statement issued on Monday quoted Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro as saying that the PPP had decided to put off for the time being its plan to hold a protest as a show of restraint on the issue of elections.

He appealed to the apex judiciary and all other relevant state institutions to listen to the demand of the public in this regard to ensure that the elections were held all over Pakistan at the same time.

He added that a call to agitation would be given again if the public demand in this regard was ignored by the authorities. Khuhro was of the view that Pakistan could not afford to hold elections in different parts of the country separately. He said that such a plan, if implemented, would do much harm to Pakistan.

He said that transparency of the entire electoral process would become questionable if polls were held separately in different parts of the country. He said the political and governance system of Pakistan would be strengthened if the general elections were held all over the country simultaneously after the completion of the five-year term of the elected assemblies.