IMF dilemma

LAHORE: A finance minister in the previous government proposed the idea of a front loaded IMF programme under which many of the conditions were accepted even before the start of discussions with the IMF staff. IMF did like the idea and continued to press Pakistan for some advance actions.

The stalemate in renewal of the IMF programme started under PTI-led government relates to unilateral tinkering of the programme by the government, without taking the IMF on board.

When Hafeez Sheikh left and Pakistan still needed IMF support, the ministry of Finance was handed over to Shaukat Tarin. From the very onset Tarin brushed aside IMF conditions discussed with Sheikh, saying Pakistan would renegotiate the deal and there would be no increase in power and petroleum products rates.

He was in for a surprise when the IMF refused to talk and insisted on jacking up petroleum rates and power tariff. Finally he had to bow down and accept the IMF conditions after which an amount of around $1 billion was released.

The opened global financing gates for the country and the growth rate picked up as there was a moratorium on servicing of loans and Pakistan got an additional $1.2 billion because of covid-19 impact.

The acceptance of IMF conditions resulted in rate hikes and the PTI-led government lost its popularity. At the same time the two major opposition parties joined hands and invited coalition partners of the then PTI government in toppling the then government through vote of no confidence.

Smelling the inevitable defeat in the assembly the PTI government announced a decline of Rs10 per liter each in the rates petrol and diesel. At the same time it reduced the power tariff by Rs5 per unit. Those steps led to suspension of the IMF programme.

The new coalition government did not immediately reverse the decision of reducing power tariff and petroleum rates and lingered on for a few months.

The government had to bear a loss of over Rs150 billion per month on those two counts. The foreign funding was completely halted. Finally the government had to make hefty increases in petroleum and power rates after which the IMF again released a tranche.

However, international agencies adopted a wait and see policy and held back their finances.

The coalition government replaced its Finance Minister with Ishaq Dar who also exhibited same conceit as shown by Shaukat Tarin, but has been smoothen by the IMF. Pakistan has not received any tranche in 2023 so far. Negotiations with IMF staff have been concluded but the staff would present its report to the IMF board once Pakistan fulfills new conditions imposed on it.

The government is complying with the IMF conditions related to fuels on a fortnightly basis. The central bank was asked to increase its policy rate which it did. Now the countries that have provided finances to Pakistan on yearly basis have to assure the IMF that they will roll over the loans on maturity. Dar has claimed that the funds commitment related condition has been fulfilled and Pakistan now awaits the IMF staff to present its report to the IMF board.

This long delay has had a devastating impact on Pakistan’s economy. The rupee has lost its glitter. The more the rupee devalues the more is the pressure on already high petroleum and power rates. Had the IMF deal been finalised timely, it would have saved unnecessary hikes in rates of almost all commodities.

It is hoped that the rupee would strengthen after IMF approval of the loan but given the past behavior of our businesses we cannot expect any appreciable decline in prices. Pakistan's salvation lies in generating its own revenues and exporting more.