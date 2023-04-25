NJHP to resume power generation by July end after year-long closure

LAHORE: The Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, which was closed for a year due to a tunnel collapse, is set to resume power generation by the end of July, a statement issued by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said on Monday.

WAPDA spokesperson reported that significant progress has been made in restoring the blockade in the tail race tunnel, with 150 ft of tunnel collapse having been restored during Eid holidays. The restoration works are being carried out based on a report furnished by an international panel of experts.

"The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has been assigned the task of resuming electricity generation by end July," said the spokesperson. The hydraulic lining shutter is being installed inside the tail race tunnel for concrete lining, while allied works are also continuing side by side. The risk analysis report by the consultants is expected to be finalized next month.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) recently visited the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project to witness construction activities on the remedial works. After inspecting the work, he appreciated the efforts of project team WAPDA, China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), and consultants of the project. When the plant was running at its full capacity in July last year, there was an abnormal increase in water leakage in the powerhouse, and the resultant seepages were controlled through continuous drainage pumps.

An investigation by project consultants revealed that high water pressure and blockages in the Tail Race Tunnel were responsible for this surge, and the powerhouse was shut down. China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), the contractor for the construction of civil works, was engaged to carry out necessary remedial works after the incident.

The project was overseen by a Chinese consortium, including China Gezhouba Group and the China Machinery Engineering Company, while the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Company is running the project on behalf of Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority.

The joint venture also has five consulting companies: lead firm Norplan, from Norway; US business Montgomery Watson Harza; and Pakistani firms National Engineering Services, Associated Consulting Engineers, and National Development Consultants. It took a decade for the project to be completed after a Chinese consortium was awarded the construction contract in July 2007.

Work began in 2008 and the project started generating power in April 2018 and has generated 18.28 billion units of electricity so far. The NJHP has the capacity to generate 4.663 billion units of electricity annually. The dam on the river Neelum is located at Nauseri, 41 kilometres northeast of Muzaffarabad, while the powerhouse is located near Chattar Kalas, 22 km south of Muzaffarabad. Water released from the powerhouse outflows into Jhelum River after passing through a 3.5 km tailrace tunnel.