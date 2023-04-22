Illegal parking, beggars and encroachments

LAHORE: The provincial metropolis continues witnessing professional beggars, encroachments and illegal parking stands as the city is celebrating Eidul Fitr today.

This shows complete failure of the city administration and all the allied departments including LDA, MCL and TMAs in eliminating these social evils.

A visit of various city localities reveals encroaching upon any city road or a footpath in any commercial area is not a problem for anyone at any point of time. Citizens said it is just like getting a piece of cake, as anyone can make a make-shift stall, a shop or a permanent encroachment by “shaking hands” with shopkeepers and relevant authorities.

One can witness temporary as well as permanent encroachments in the setback areas of commercial plazas, restaurants and shops, while the mega stores have allegedly rented out their parking areas to third parties for food or other businesses.

Raiwind Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Madar-e-Millat Road, PIA Road, Main Boulevard WAPDA Town, various roads of Johar Town, Kacha Jail Road, Township Main Market, Shalimar Link Road, Ferozpur Road, PECO Road, Model Town Link Road, Main Road Faisal Town are the localities where illegal parking and encroachments are all around. No anti-encroachment staff bothers to perform their duties in these areas.

The city administration, LDA, MCL and town administrations initiated anti-encroachment drives at different times, but the problem is still there rather has aggravated, as there is no comprehensive anti-encroachment policy to get the problem solved permanently.

Citizens claimed the government departments are too weak to succumb to political or other pressures soon after any such drive is launched.

A senior LDA official, seeking anonymity, said the political elements within the government bodies are some of the key factors behind the failure of administration in clearing the city from this menace. He further claimed shopkeepers and trade associations of various markets are also supporting and patronising encroachments outside the shops and collect regular monthly amount from the encroachers. That is the reason traders of that particular market come out to protect their “interest” when MCL, LDA or TMA starts any anti-encroachment drive.

Similarly, advance information about any upcoming drive is also “shared” with the stakeholders by the black sheep in the government departments as well as the administration.

The G1 Market, Johar Town, is occupied by food stalls from both the front and back sides, while there are two layers of cars parked that block the main road.

On the same road, a mega mall is also situated, and one can find hundreds of cars and thousands of motorcycles parked on the main as well as the service roads and empty plots around this mall. The LDA does not have enough courage to seal the mall for this grave violation. However, simple and mild notices were served on the management of The Mall about the illegal parking to fill the stomach of the files.

Madina Market Township is another example where one can find hundreds of make-shift stalls outside the shops even after a recent anti-encroachment operation. Shopkeepers charge Rs100 to Rs500 per day (as per the location) from the stall owners. The entire residential block of the locality has been converted into a commercial zone with the connivance of the authorities concerned. One can find stalls and encroachments on the small streets too.

Karim Block Market, Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Multan Road, Temple Road, Abid Market, Queens Road, The Mall and many other city roads and localities are also witnessing similar situation of parking, presence of professional beggars and encroachments.

Interestingly, the authorities like LDA, TMAs, MCL and district administration, which were authorised to take action against illegal parking in the city, also lack proper parking space. One can witness long queues of private vehicles parked outside the main road of LDA’s headquarter in Johar Town as well as on surrounding service lanes and nearby empty plots. Same situation can be witnessed outside the DC office, commissioner office and other government departments where public dealing is a routine.

On the other hand, DG LDA and Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa claimed in order to ensure actual use of approved parking spaces in commercial buildings, LDA will initiate a grand operation against the encroachments on the parking places immediately after Eid vacations.

He said during the upcoming crackdown, strict actions would be taken against all violators who have converted the parking spaces into encroachments by making shops, showrooms, etc. He said any building sealed during this operation will only be de-sealed after payment of penalty fee and traders association concerned assurance about actual use of designated parking places.

Commercial buildings, plazas, shopping centres and mega stores have been informed to use parking places only for the parking purposes. Zero tolerance will be shown to commercial activities and encroachments in the parking space, LDA DG said. Half of the traffic problems in the city are due to encroachments on the space reserved for parking, he maintained.

He said there will be indiscriminate actions and strict measures would be taken against those involved in corruption. The properties of those who do not follow the rules will be sealed, beside heavy penalties.

The Lahore commissioner further said nine roads of the city are being transformed into model roads in all respects. Along with the model roads, a grand operation will be carried out against the encroachments across the city. It will start from the first working day after Eid. He said the teams of LDA and TEPA are conducting surveys and notices will be issued to all the commercial buildings before Eid.