Pakistan not on course to end HIV as public threat by 2030: report

ISLAMABAD: Based on current estimates and HIV service delivery approaches, Pakistan is neither on course to reach the global 2025 targets nor will the country end HIV as a public health threat by 2030, warns a report by national and international experts.

The targets include 95 per cent of the people living with HIV knowing their HIV status, 95 per cent of the people who know their HIV positive status being on treatment, and 95 per cent of the people on treatment having suppressed viral loads.

“Current efforts to implement HIV prevention, testing and treatment, and adherence to anti-retroviral therapy (ART) are largely ineffective,” says the report by eight national and international health experts submitted to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination.“A radical overhaul in the governance of the HIV response, and in the delivery of high impact HIV services targeting people from key populations [KPs], including those who have overlapping HIV risk behaviours, is urgently required and long overdue.”

The report is based on the Pakistan National HIV Programme / Response Review 2023, assigned by the ministry to a group of national and international experts before submitting three funding proposals to get the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in order to tackle HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria.

The eight-member expert panel led by British consultant Graham Shaw travelled the entire Pakistan, speaking to government officials, community-based organisations (CBOs), people living with HIV and other stakeholders, and concluded that to date governance of the HIV response has been dysfunctional, especially at national level. “A high turnover in senior government officials has hindered an effective response, and dysfunctional mechanisms between provincial AIDS control programmes and the National AIDS Control Programme has severely hindered the management and coordination of the HIV response,” says the report.

The report points out that changing the Global Fund’s principal recipient from the government to the UNDP has clearly had an impact on the programme’s ownership, coupled with the lack of a transition plan at governance level, raising questions about the continuity of service delivery.

The report says that NGOs and CBOs, who fill a relatively small and somewhat unstable civil society space in Pakistan, are too few in number.

Moreover, adds the report, they lack the capacity to implement the HIV continuum of care at scale, even for people from one or multiple KP groups; community-led interventions are very few and nascent, requiring long-term capacity building and support.

“However, there is still hope that a rapid turnaround in the response to HIV can be achieved in Pakistan if bold actions are immediately taken in the following domains.”

Regarding the improved governance of HIV response in Pakistan, the report recommends that the common management unit (CMU), which oversees response to control AIDS, TB and malaria, needs to be restructured and strengthened by including provincial representation at the federal/national level and through operationalising a CMU within each province.

These provincial CMUs would in turn coordinate, manage and provide oversight of district-level communicable disease coordination; NGOs, CBOs and, in due course, community-led organisations working within the province; and provincial social affairs, education and other multi-sectoral stakeholders working in the province who are part of the broader response to HIV.

The reports suggest that governance of the national HIV response in Pakistan must include efforts to improve the safe and comprehensive screening, storage and management of blood products, including blood donations.

Regulation, inspection and enforcement of infection control standards in registered and unregistered private sector health facilities/sites, known locally as quackery, to prevent the onward transmission of blood-borne viruses, including HIV and viral hepatitis C must also be ensured.

“Post-exposure prophylaxis is also currently missing from the national HIV programme, and efforts are needed to make it easily and quickly available, especially in response to occupational exposure to blood,” points out the report.

“Moreover, to provide evidence-based guidance to adjust the national HIV response, all stakeholders, but especially senior government decision-makers, need regular updates as to the progress of the HIV response, and the identification of challenges to be overcome, through conducting an annual independent HIV programme review.”

The national and international experts further suggest that all the data for the HIV response in Pakistan needs to be easily available and shared in a timely manner to guide informed decision-making and service delivery.They say that population size estimates for each KP must use an internationally recognised methodology to arrive at a total estimated number of each KP in Pakistan.This must account for interactions between KPs, including other KPs who inject drugs, and should inform programme quantifications, such as for the needle/syringe programme, condoms, testing, etc.; the forthcoming integrated bio-behavioural survey is very much needed in this regard.Case-based data at the national level is required, with working linkages to the Pakistan Health Information System Dashboard at the ministry to further drive evidence-based policy-making, says the report, adding that various gaps in data must be addressed, including the provision of case-based information from all provinces and outreach data for KPs.

Studies that allow for an up-to-date estimate of HIV prevalence in Pakistan overall, and of KPs in particular, are required, says the report, adding that indicators must be reviewed, including existing prevention and treatment models in the National HIV/AIDS Management Information System (MIS) for interactive analysis.Furthermore, new interventions, such as opioid agonist therapy, HIV self-testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and PrEP R&R tools, should be included in the National HIV/AIDS MIS after review and approval by the National HIV Technical Working Group, suggests the report.

It also suggests that the number of ART centres be rapidly increased within or nearby locations with the largest number of people from KPs, and the highest prevalence and incidence of HIV; and different modalities be introduced for people from one or multiple KPs to access such sites without any barriers.“Accelerated stigma and discrimination sensitivity training with healthcare workers must go hand in hand with all of the above recommendations, including the development of dynamic awareness initiatives for the reduction of stigma and discrimination in the general community as well as the development and implementation of interventions for the reduction of self-stigma among people from one or several KPs.”