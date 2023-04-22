Iftar arranged at orphanage all days of Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Prominent figures from different walks of life visited the Aghosh Al-Khidmat Homes here in Ramazan for Iftar with the orphan kids and show love for the children.

An Iftar dinner was arranged every day and the process ended on Wednesday evening as the inmates of the orphanage left for homes on Thursday.

Around 1,200 leading figures of their respective fields visited the well-established and managed orphans home under the aegis of Al-Khidmat Foundation. Days were specified for representatives of different fields.

The visitors were anxious to sponsor the dinners and offer every support for the well-being of children to the organisers of the orphanage.

Many of them were so impressed by the arrangements and look after of the orphaned children that they announced sponsoring orphans in various such facilities established by the Al-Khidmat Foundation in different parts of the province.

The visitors included political leaders, ministers, men from the uniformed services, bureaucrats, academicians, media men, representatives of the local government, business community, doctors and others.

One day was specified for prominent women including women in bureaucracy, politics and other fields. The event was hosted by the families of the members of board of governors of the facility.

The Iftar dinners on the 28 days of Ramadan were arranged at a cost of Rs1.2 million. The inmates of the orphanage were also provided cash and Eid gifts. On the last evening of the series, a group of bureaucrats had Iftar with the children.