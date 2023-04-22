People throng bus stops and railway station

LAHORE: Days ahead of Eid, a large number of people thronged the city bus stops and the railway station to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families.

It was observed majority of the passengers wanted to travel by bus. ‘The News’ talked to the passengers who said the motorways had remarkably shortened the travel distance.

Ali Mazari, who works at a private factory, said he frequently travels to Sadik Abad which is 650 kilometers from Lahore. In the past, buses used to cover this distance in 12-14 hours, he said. “Now, one can reach Sadik Abad in 7 to 8 hours”. He praised Nawaz Sharif for the motorway and making the routes of CPEC functional.

He complained the fares of the buses had increased to Rs3,400, and a worker could not pay such fares. He said he wanted to travel by train. “The train takes 12 hours to reach Sadik Abad. I did not want to waste my time by travelling in a train,” he said.

Standing in a passengers queue at the bus stop, Muhammad Tariq was ready to board a private bus. He said he had paid Rs2,250 fare for Multan for travelling in a business class. He said he would reach Multan in four hours. He told ‘The News’ he was doing a good job, but increasing inflation had affected him badly. “The fares are too high,” he remarked.

He said he was going to celebrate Eidul Fitr with his family members in Multan.

‘The News’ observed some ten passengers trying to negotiate with the drivers of different AC buses. They said they were workers and had not enough money to pay the whole amount of fares to go to Dera Ismail Khan. A bus cleaner/helper approached them and talked to them. After assurance, they boarded the bus and sat on the extended seats (moras). They were told they would have to sit on the roof of the bus after crossing the toll plaza. They agreed as they had to reach their homes to celebrate Eid with their family members.

A woman, sitting in the waiting area of the bus stop with her two kids, said she was going to Rawalpindi to celebrate Eid at her mother’s home. She said she was married to a man who lives in Lahore.

She said she was very happy. “I am going to my mother’s home”. Her husband said Rs1,600 fare was expensive and demanded the government to provide subsidies to the passengers, so that they could go to their hometowns with no difficulty to celebrate Eid with their families.

The scenes at the Lahore Railway Station were not different from that at the bus stops. Although, the Pakistan Railways was running five special Eid trains, the railway station was jam-packed by the passengers. They were seen sitting on the floor of bogies of the trains too.

Though thoughtful of long journey, the passengers going to Karachi, looked happy as they will celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

It seemed they wanted to reach their destinations within no time.