19 killed, 700 held in action against gangs in Katcha areas this year

KARACHI: Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon is taking the decades-old issue of the Kutcha areas seriously, ordering phase-wise operations to clear criminals from those parts of the province.

During his visit last week, IGP Memon also inaugurated the six new police posts that have been set up in the name of the martyrs of the law enforcement agency (LEA) in District Ghotki’s Kutcha areas.

A senior official told The News that the issue of the Kutcha areas started in the late 1980s, specifically after the Afghan war. After the war, the first issues to surface in Sindh were kidnappings for ransom and the availability of weapons.

From time to time, whenever the issue became serious, the LEAs as well as the Pakistan Army conducted operations in the areas where gangs started grouping, expanding to Punjab’s and Balochistan’s Kutcha areas.

The official said that another issue that has resurfaced is honey-trapping, which is another form of kidnapping for ransom that had earlier affected the province badly, with many people from Karachi falling into the traps of criminals in Ghotki.

Later, the LEAs launched an operation that dismantled their network and arrested several criminals working with the gangs in the Kutcha areas of Sindh and Punjab.

The police chiefs of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan have devised their separate plans to eliminate such groups hiding in the Kutcha areas falling under their respective jurisdictions. Over the past few months, Sindh IGP Memon has repeatedly visited the Kutcha areas, and he has been directing his subordinates to adopt strategies to clear the Kutcha areas of the criminal gangs.

According to officials, the police chief has ordered intelligence-based operations, as well as setting up advanced police posts as soon as they clear the areas of the criminal gangs.

They said the IGP was informed that during their operations against such gangs in all the four districts of the Kutcha areas since January this year, police have killed 19 criminals and arrested some 700 others, with 39 of them in an injured state.

The arrested suspects included eight notified criminals, 402 proclaimed offenders and 290 absconders. Police also seized 218 weapons of different calibres. Moreover, 136 people were rescued from traps due to timely police action.

Last year, police had killed 94 criminals and arrested 2,279 others, with 277 of them in an injured state. Moreover, 422 people were rescued from traps due to timely police action. In his recent visit, IGP Memon received a detailed briefing from the District Ghotki SSP, who said that 60 police pickets will be set up in the Ranti subdivision of the district. Sukkur Range DIG Javed Jaskani, the District Khairpur SSP and the Special Branch SSP were also present on the occasion.

The police chief also inaugurated six new police posts named after fallen policemen Shaheed Amanat Ali Dharejo, Shaheed Ghulam Mustafa Memon, Shaheed Muhammad Sachal Mahar, Shaheed Sheikh, Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Malik and Shaheed Muhammad Younus Bozdar.

The Ghotki SSP said in the briefing that after the establishment of the new police posts in the limits of three police stations of the Ranti subdivision, not only will the highways be safe from criminal activities but the Kutcha areas as well.

The establishment of these pickets will also ensure peace in the Kutcha areas, while not only will the criminals be caught in accordance with the law but the movement of criminals in the Kutcha and settled areas will also be restricted by keeping a close watch.

The IGP said police strategy should be improved to eliminate criminals in the Kutcha areas, stressing that the criminals must be fought against in a firm manner.

He discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the Kutcha areas with the incharges and Jawans of the police posts. The total length of the area being covered by these pickets in Ghotki is 35 kilometres.

Similarly, 72 kilometres is the total length of the area being covered by pickets in Kashmore, 43 kilometres in Shikarpur and around 10 kilometres in Sukkur. Memon said that eliminating criminals, and protecting people’s lives and properties is among the top priorities of the Sindh police.

The IGP and the senior officers concerned also visited the houses of Shaheed Muhammad Sultan Rind and Shaheed Abdul Razzaq Malik, Police Constable Mushtaq Ahmed Gadani, ASI Amanullah Abro and ASI Abdul Latif Mirani, who were martyred in District Kashmore.

The police chief met their family members, and offered prayers and Fateha for the souls of the departed. He also met the martyrs’ heirs at the new police pickets named after the fallen policemen and gave them flower bouquets, sweets and gifts for Eidul Fitr.

A detailed meeting was held later in the Sukkur Range with the IGP in chair. Memon reviewed the overall law and order situation, and the actions and strategies of the police in that regard.

The Sukkur DIG gave a detailed briefing to the meeting regarding law and order, following which the IGP directed the officers and Jawans of the Sukkur Range to take all measures to protect people’s lives and properties.

Earlier, the Sindh police department had sent a list of 300 notorious criminals to the home department to fix their head money. The home department approved the list, notifying the criminals’ names, including those on the Counter Terrorism Department’s wanted list, many of them from the Kutcha areas.

Officials said that Rs5 million was the minimum head money of the Kutcha areas’ criminals and Rs10 million the maximum. They said the move came after a meeting held a few weeks earlier with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in chair.

In the meeting attended by senior Sindh police officers, including IGP Memon, the CM had ordered devising a comprehensive strategy to eliminate these criminals and also sought details from the police about the criminals on their wanted list.

Officials said the CM had directed them to increase their intelligence work in the rural areas, and conduct all operations on the basis of intelligence. For the operation against criminals, he said police officers of all the Kutcha districts must devise a joint strategy. The CM was informed that the police had identified all the criminals who took part in the incident in which policemen were killed. He told the IGP to prepare a proposal to form a force in the Kutcha areas.

He also ordered repairing and reconstructing the roads in the rough areas, stressing that he wanted complete peace in the Kutcha areas, saying that the government would provide whatever budget was required.

The CM directed the IGP to put a price on the heads of the criminals. “I want the criminals who were involved in the killing of police personnel and officers behind bars.”